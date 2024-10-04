Kris Kristofferson Remembrance - Road Stories with Dave Lawrence

HPR All Things Considered host Dave Lawrence remembers entertainment legend and Valley Isle resident Kris Kristofferson, who recently died at 88. Kris joined Dave for a chat in 2011 ahead of a benefit show he was doing for Maui's Lokelani ʻOhana nonprofit that supports people with intellectual and developmental disabilities.

Kris took time to share a lot about ways his time in Hawaiʻi proved to be among the most inspiring chapters of his life, this from a man who went to Oxford, served in the military, was a star of screen and music, yet remained "uncle" to many in Hana, where he lived.

Hear the complete original 2011 interview: