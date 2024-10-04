© 2024 Hawaiʻi Public Radio
Road Stories with Dave Lawrence

Kris Kristofferson Remembrance - Road Stories with Dave Lawrence

By Dave Lawrence
Published October 4, 2024 at 1:58 PM HST
FILE - Kris Kristofferson performs in concert at The American Music Theatre, April 12, 2019, in Lancaster, Pa.

HPR All Things Considered host Dave Lawrence remembers entertainment legend and Valley Isle resident Kris Kristofferson, who recently died at 88. Kris joined Dave for a chat in 2011 ahead of a benefit show he was doing for Maui's Lokelani ʻOhana nonprofit that supports people with intellectual and developmental disabilities.

Kris took time to share a lot about ways his time in Hawaiʻi proved to be among the most inspiring chapters of his life, this from a man who went to Oxford, served in the military, was a star of screen and music, yet remained "uncle" to many in Hana, where he lived.

Hear the complete original 2011 interview:

Dave Lawrence
Dave Lawrence is the local host of All Things Considered, Road Stories (formerly Off the Road) and Stargazer.
