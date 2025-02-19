© 2025 Hawaiʻi Public Radio
Queen's program helps Native Hawaiians manage diabetes

Hawaiʻi Public Radio | By Maddie Bender
Published February 19, 2025 at 4:05 PM HST
An at home hemoglobin A1C test that gives an overall reading on blood sugar levels on Aug. 28, 2010
Alan Levine
/
Flickr
FILE - An at-home hemoglobin A1C test that gives an overall reading on blood sugar levels.

The Kilolani Project at the Queen Emma Clinics has helped more than 300 patients manage their diabetes since 2021 — all are Native Hawaiian, and many of them are homeless or otherwise vulnerable.

A new focus group study credits the program’s success with something called the patient navigator, which helps with everything from appointments to connecting with community resources.

Dr. Nani Morgan helps run the program with the help of Patient Navigator Ulualoha Ana.

"We started our program in 2021. We are a multidisciplinary chronic disease management program really centered around a Native Hawaiian Patient Navigator. Our team consists of a dedicated registered nurse as well as a clinical pharmacist," Morgan said.

Morgan and Ana spoke with The Conversation about the new research, and what the Kilolani Project is getting right.

This interview aired on The Conversation on Feb. 19, 2025. The Conversation airs weekdays at 11 a.m. 
Maddie Bender
Maddie Bender is the executive producer of The Conversation. She also provided production assistance on HPR's "This Is Our Hawaiʻi" podcast. Contact her at mbender@hawaiipublicradio.org.
