Queen's program helps Native Hawaiians manage diabetes

The Kilolani Project at the Queen Emma Clinics has helped more than 300 patients manage their diabetes since 2021 — all are Native Hawaiian, and many of them are homeless or otherwise vulnerable.

A new focus group study credits the program’s success with something called the patient navigator, which helps with everything from appointments to connecting with community resources.

Dr. Nani Morgan helps run the program with the help of Patient Navigator Ulualoha Ana.

"We started our program in 2021. We are a multidisciplinary chronic disease management program really centered around a Native Hawaiian Patient Navigator. Our team consists of a dedicated registered nurse as well as a clinical pharmacist," Morgan said.

Morgan and Ana spoke with The Conversation about the new research, and what the Kilolani Project is getting right.

