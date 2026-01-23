© 2026 Hawaiʻi Public Radio
The Conversation

The Conversation: ACLU; Nami Kaze chef's next venture

By Catherine Cruz,
Ashley MizuoLillian Tsang
Published January 23, 2026 at 10:52 AM HST
ALCU Hawaiʻi tables along with The
Mark Ladao
/
HPR
ALCU Hawaiʻi tables along with The Legal Clinic on opening day of the 2026 legislative session. (Jan. 21, 2026)

Audio will be added after the show. The Conversation airs weekdays from 11 a.m. to noon on HPR-1

  • Deborah Archer, national president of the American Civil Liberties Union, discusses how the work of the organization has changed under the second Trump administration
  • HPR's Catherine Cluett Pactol reports on new research that sheds light on a tiger shark mating mystery
  • HPR contributor Sarah Burchard talks with Chef Jason Peel about his decision to close Nami Kaze at Pier 38 and his next culinary venture
  • Author and illustrator Erzsi Kuba Palko introduces young readers to Hawaiʻi's native species with the new children's book "Under the ʻŌhiʻa Tree"
The Conversation Trump AdministrationEnvironmentFoodLiterature
Catherine Cruz
Catherine Cruz is the host of The Conversation. Contact her at ccruz@hawaiipublicradio.org.
Ashley Mizuo
Ashley Mizuo is the government reporter for Hawaiʻi Public Radio. Contact her at amizuo@hawaiipublicradio.org.
Lillian Tsang
Lillian Tsang is the senior producer of The Conversation. She has been part of the talk show team since it first aired in 2011. Contact her at ltsang@hawaiipublicradio.org.
