The Conversation: ACLU; Nami Kaze chef's next venture
Audio will be added after the show. The Conversation airs weekdays from 11 a.m. to noon on HPR-1
- Deborah Archer, national president of the American Civil Liberties Union, discusses how the work of the organization has changed under the second Trump administration
- HPR's Catherine Cluett Pactol reports on new research that sheds light on a tiger shark mating mystery
- HPR contributor Sarah Burchard talks with Chef Jason Peel about his decision to close Nami Kaze at Pier 38 and his next culinary venture
- Author and illustrator Erzsi Kuba Palko introduces young readers to Hawaiʻi's native species with the new children's book "Under the ʻŌhiʻa Tree"