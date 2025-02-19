Maui resident and musician Kris Kristofferson remembered in local documentary

It’s been five months since we lost Maui resident and musician Kris Kristofferson. While his family and friends are still dealing with the loss of the prolific songwriter and singer, his fans can find comfort in a short documentary about his life and career.

“One Man, One Voice” has been making its way around the film festival circuit in Europe, where it’s picked up several awards.

Kristofferson’s time on the Valley Isle starting in the '80s represents a chunk of the singer-songwriter’s later life.

The Conversation talked to film director Ken Martinez Burgmaier about the documentary, which makes its North American debut this weekend.

