The Conversation: Red Hill fuel tanks; Novel features volcano storyline
- U.S. Navy spokesperson JoAnna Delfin shares the latest on Red Hill venting operations. The degassing of 16 tanks started last Thursday afternoon and continues weekdays from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m.
- HPR reporter Catherine Cluett Pactol talked with Molokaʻi resident Jayson Mizula and his wife, Bahar, about the failed flotilla attempt to get supplies into the hands of Palestinian families in need
- Stanford University postdoctoral researcher Josh Crozier explains how a new study could shed light on Kīlauea's 2018 explosive eruptions
- Novelist Michael Crichton's widow, Sherri Crichton, talks with us about his latest novel, "Eruption." It's set on the Big Island and was released Monday