© 2024 Hawaiʻi Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Military discusses air monitoring during ventilation of Red Hill fuel tanks

Hawaiʻi Public Radio | By Catherine Cruz
Published June 3, 2024 at 5:37 PM HST
A temporary vent at the Red Hill Bulk Fuel Storage Facility undergoes final preparations before venting operations on May 28, 2024. The vent uses fan power to pull fuel vapor from the fuel tanks inside the facility.
Petty Officer 1st Class Glenn Slaughter
/
DVIDS
A temporary vent at the Red Hill Bulk Fuel Storage Facility undergoes final preparations before venting operations on May 28, 2024. The vent uses fan power to pull fuel vapor from the fuel tanks inside the facility.

Monday marked the third day of venting fumes from the massive underground fuel tanks at Red Hill. And so far, so good.

The military calls it the "degassing" of 16 tanks that have been drained of jet fuel and diesel.

The operation started Thursday afternoon and will take place Monday to Friday from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m.

JoAnna Delfin, the deputy public affairs officer for Navy Closure Task Force-Red Hill, spoke with The Conversation about how the operation is progressing. She said the process is expected to take three to six weeks.

"Everything that we're doing has been done in the past. The Navy has done it in the past. I will say, however, one thing that we're doing that is new is air quality monitoring," Delfin told HPR.

FILE - The entrance to Tank 19 at the Red Hill Underground Fuel Storage Facility on Jan. 19, 2019. (U.S. Navy Photo/Released)
The Conversation
Health official discusses air monitoring plan as Navy prepares to vent Red Hill tanks
Catherine Cruz

She said there are nine air monitors set up in the neighboring communities, including the Halawa Correctional Facility where some 600 inmates are housed.

"Thus far, the winds, thankfully, have been working, you know, working out very well for us. We haven't had any spike in our air monitoring since we started operations," Delfin said.

The military is in the process of cleaning and shutting down the underground fuel tank complex that poisoned 6,000 people when it leaked jet fuel into Pearl Harbor's drinking water in 2021.

The military agreed to drain the tanks after the spill sparked an outcry in Hawaiʻi and concerns about the threat the tanks posed to Honolulu's water supply. The military has said it plans to close the Red Hill facility by January 2027.

This interview aired on The Conversation on June 3, 2024. The Conversation airs weekdays at 11 a.m. on HPR-1.
Tags
The Conversation Navy Red Hill Underground Fuel Storage FacilityMilitary
Catherine Cruz
Catherine Cruz is the host of The Conversation. Originally from Guam, she spent more than 30 years at KITV, covering beats from government to education. Contact her at ccruz@hawaiipublicradio.org.
See stories by Catherine Cruz
Related Stories