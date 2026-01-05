© 2026 Hawaiʻi Public Radio
The Conversation

The Conversation: Illegal fireworks; 2026 economic outlook

By Catherine Cruz
Published January 5, 2026 at 11:02 AM HST
Fireworks in Kāneʻohe, Oʻahu, shortly after midnight on Jan. 1, 2026
HPR
Fireworks in Kāneʻohe, Oʻahu, shortly after midnight on Jan. 1, 2026

Audio will be added after the show. The Conversation airs weekdays from 11 a.m. to noon on HPR-1.

  • Honolulu Police Department Assistant Chief Brian Lynch discusses the latest enforcement actions on illegal fireworks
  • Hawaiʻi Business Magazine's Cynthia Wessendorf reports on what industry leaders are forecasting for 2026
  • Kamehameha Schools student Kalamaku Crabbe takes second place in the 2025 National History Day competition for her short film about the U.S. military's bombing of Kahoʻolawe
  • HPR's Mark Ladao reports on an invasive seaweed that's taken hold in the Papahānaumokuākea National Marine Sanctuary | Full Story
  • HPR's Cassie Ordonio covers the growing demand for curly hair specialists in Hawaiʻi
Catherine Cruz
Catherine Cruz is the host of The Conversation. Contact her at ccruz@hawaiipublicradio.org.
