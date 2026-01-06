The Conservation: Venezuela; Honolulu Ocean Safety Dept.
- Rosalys Garcia and Rafael Cuello, Venezuelans living in Hawaiʻi, react to the U.S. capture of President Nicolás Maduro | Full Story
- Honolulu Civil Beat's Matthew Leonard crunches the numbers on ICE arrests and detentions in Hawaiʻi in 2025
- HPR contributor Betsy Brown has a look at short-term vacation rentals on Hawaiʻi Island | Full Story
- Honolulu's new Ocean Safety Chief Kurt Lager talks about what's ahead for the department
- Schaefer International Gallery curator Jonathan Yukio Clark and artist Anthony Watson discuss the new exhibit "Ocean of Peace"
- Comedian Ben Miller talks volcanoes in his new science comedy special