The Conversation: State of the Union takeaways; Featherwork
Audio will be added after the show. The Conversation airs weekdays from 11 a.m. to noon on HPR-1.
- University of Hawaiʻi at Mānoa political analyst Colin Moore discusses President Trump's State of the Union address
- Palau President Surangel Whipps Jr. and Guam Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero share their focuses for the inaugural Pacific Agenda Summit
- HPR's Savannah Harriman-Pote reports on the momentum behind a new form of portable solar
- Featherworker Enoka Phillips' career takes flight with his second solo exhibition "Nanea i ka Hulu"