The Conversation: State of the Union takeaways; Featherwork

The Conversation airs weekdays from 11 a.m. to noon on HPR-1.



University of Hawaiʻi at Mānoa political analyst Colin Moore discusses President Trump's State of the Union address

Palau President Surangel Whipps Jr. and Guam Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero share their focuses for the inaugural Pacific Agenda Summit

HPR's Savannah Harriman-Pote reports on the momentum behind a new form of portable solar

Featherworker Enoka Phillips' career takes flight with his second solo exhibition "Nanea i ka Hulu"