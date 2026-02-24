The Conversation: HMSA and HPH merger implications; Punk rock in Hawaiʻi
- Fraud prevention expert Doug Shadel shares tips on how to avoid become a victim of fraud
- AARP Hawaiʻi Director Kealiʻi Lopez talks about concerns about wait times and services at local Social Security offices, which have lost about 20% of their staff
- Honolulu Civil Beat's Stewart Yerton reports on the implications of the proposed merger between HMSA and Hawaiʻi Pacific Health | Full Story
- Researcher Christa Seidl looks into how avian malaria is spread between birds and mosquitos
- Shawn "Speedy" Lopes captures Hawaiʻi's punk rock music scene in the new book "Local Unrest"