© 2026 Hawaiʻi Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
The Conversation

The Conversation: HMSA and HPH merger implications; Punk rock in Hawaiʻi

By Catherine Cruz,
Maddie BenderKevin Allen
Published February 24, 2026 at 10:59 AM HST
Ways To Subscribe
HMSA President & CEO Dr. Mark Mugiishi, left, and Hawaiʻi Pacific Health President & CEO Ray Vara at a news conference Wednesday, Jan. 7, at the Harry and Jeanette Weinberg Hoʻokupu Center.
Ashley Mizuo
/
HPR
HMSA President & CEO Dr. Mark Mugiishi, left, and Hawaiʻi Pacific Health President & CEO Ray Vara at a news conference Wednesday, Jan. 7, at the Harry and Jeanette Weinberg Hoʻokupu Center.

Audio will be added after the show. The Conversation airs weekdays from 11 a.m. to noon on HPR-1.

  • Fraud prevention expert Doug Shadel shares tips on how to avoid become a victim of fraud
  • AARP Hawaiʻi Director Kealiʻi Lopez talks about concerns about wait times and services at local Social Security offices, which have lost about 20% of their staff
  • Honolulu Civil Beat's Stewart Yerton reports on the implications of the proposed merger between HMSA and Hawaiʻi Pacific Health | Full Story
  • Researcher Christa Seidl looks into how avian malaria is spread between birds and mosquitos
  • Shawn "Speedy" Lopes captures Hawaiʻi's punk rock music scene in the new book "Local Unrest"
Tags
The Conversation SafetySocial SecurityEnvironmentHealth CareMusicLiterature
Stay Connected
Catherine Cruz
Catherine Cruz is the host of The Conversation. Contact her at ccruz@hawaiipublicradio.org.
See stories by Catherine Cruz
Maddie Bender
Maddie Bender is the executive producer of The Conversation. She also provided production assistance on HPR's "This Is Our Hawaiʻi" podcast. Contact her at mbender@hawaiipublicradio.org.
See stories by Maddie Bender
Kevin Allen
Kevin Allen is a producer on The Conversation.
See stories by Kevin Allen
More Episodes