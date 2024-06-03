© 2024 Hawaiʻi Public Radio
Scientists propose a 'stomp-rocket' mechanism caused the 2018 Kīlauea eruptions

Hawaiʻi Public Radio | By Maddie Bender
Published June 3, 2024 at 5:09 PM HST
In this aerial photo provided by the U.S. Geological Survey, lava flows from fissure 8 near Pāhoa, Hawaiʻi on Wednesday, May 30, 2018. (U.S. Geological Survey via AP)
U.S. Geological Survey/AP
/
U.S. Geological Survey via AP
In this aerial photo provided by the U.S. Geological Survey, lava flows from fissure 8 near Pāhoa, Hawaiʻi on May 30, 2018. (U.S. Geological Survey via AP)

Kīlauea, one of the world's most active volcanoes, began erupting early Monday in an area that last erupted a half-century ago, the U.S. Geological Survey's Hawaiian Volcano Observatory said. The eruption began about 1 mile south of the volcano's caldera.

Coincidentally, a new study just came out that could potentially shed light on how the volcano erupts — with an eye toward better forecasting in the future.

Stanford University postdoctoral researcher Josh Crozier studied the 2018 Kīlauea eruptions and found that they didn't follow the normal rules for volcanoes.

Aerial image of the Southwest Rift Zone eruption of Kīlauea, viewed during an overflight at approximately 6 a.m. on June 3, 2024.
Local News
Kīlauea volcano pauses after 12-hour eruption
The Associated Press

He proposed a new mechanism to explain the eruptions. Think of a child's stomp rocket toy — stepping on a platform causes a hollow rocket to shoot up into the air.

"Each earthquake is a caldera collapse event where a huge sector of rock above the magma reservoir is kind of suddenly dropping downward, pressurizing a pocket of accumulated gas and debris, and then directly pushing up that gas and debris to make an eruption plume without really fresh magma or groundwater being directly involved," Crozier said.

"This 2018 eruption at Kīlauea was really the first time this mechanism has been identified and studied. And so we don't really know how widespread it might be. But there are reasons to expect that it's probably not a completely unique thing," Crozier added.

Crozier clarified that the current Kīlauea eruption is not due to a stomp-rocket mechanism and instead looks more like a classic magmatic fissure eruption.

The Hawaiian Volcano Observatory has a live webcam of the current eruption zone.

This interview aired on The Conversation on June 3, 2024. The Conversation airs weekdays at 11 a.m. on HPR-1.
The Conversation KīlaueaHawaiʻi IslandScience
Maddie Bender
Maddie Bender is a producer on The Conversation. She also provided production assistance on HPR's "This Is Our Hawaiʻi" podcast. Contact her at mbender@hawaiipublicradio.org.
