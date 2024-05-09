The Conversation: Lt. Gov. wants more preschools; Myanmar's civil war
- Lt. Gov. Sylvia Luke on the Ready Keiki initiative to expand the number of preschools across the islands
- Hawai’i Pacific University Provost Jennifer Walsh on industry backing for a new advanced degree program in construction management
- Miemie Wynn Bird with the Asia-Pacific Center for Security Studies and Jue Jue Min Thu, president of the Myanmar Association of Hawaiʻi, on Myanmar's civil war
- HPR reporter Kuʻuwehi Hiraishi on a 1,200-foot ti leaf lei created as a symbol of protection for Pololū Valley