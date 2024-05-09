© 2024 Hawaiʻi Public Radio
The Conversation

The Conversation: Lt. Gov. wants more preschools; Myanmar's civil war

By Catherine Cruz
Published May 9, 2024 at 11:18 AM HST
Audio will be added after the show. The Conversation airs weekdays from 11 a.m. to noon on HPR-1.

  • Lt. Gov. Sylvia Luke on the Ready Keiki initiative to expand the number of preschools across the islands
  • Hawai’i Pacific University Provost Jennifer Walsh on industry backing for a new advanced degree program in construction management
  • Miemie Wynn Bird with the Asia-Pacific Center for Security Studies and Jue Jue Min Thu, president of the Myanmar Association of Hawaiʻi, on Myanmar's civil war
  • HPR reporter Kuʻuwehi Hiraishi on a 1,200-foot ti leaf lei created as a symbol of protection for Pololū Valley
Catherine Cruz
Catherine Cruz is the host of The Conversation. Originally from Guam, she spent more than 30 years at KITV, covering beats from government to education. Contact her at ccruz@hawaiipublicradio.org.
