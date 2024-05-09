How the local community is supporting humanitarian efforts in Myanmar

These days the headlines are consumed with the conflicts in Israel and Palestine or Ukraine and Russia, but there are other places where suffering and death tolls mount.

But we hear less about places like Sudan or Haiti or Myanmar. Today we highlight Myanmar, known previously as Burma. The New York Times this week called it "a forgotten war."

The Conversation spoke to Miemie Wynn Bird with the Asia-Pacific Center for Security Studies and Jue Jue Min Thu, president of the Myanmar Association of Hawaiʻi, about Myanmar's long-running civil war — and humanitarian efforts to help refugees caught in the crossfire.

On Sunday, the association will hold an event at the Kapiʻolani Park Bandstand to raise awareness of the political situation in the Indo-Pacific and to mark a delayed Buddhist water festival and New Year’s celebration.

This interview aired on The Conversation on May 9, 2024. The Conversation airs weekdays at 11 a.m. on HPR-1.