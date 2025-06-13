Army officer's book explores father-son relationship through war

Wednesday was Kamehameha Day, a day honoring the monarch who was the first to establish the unified Kingdom of Hawaiʻi. He was born on Hawaiʻi Island, so we shared some recent interviews with people who have ties to the Big Island.

U.S. Army officer Patrick Naughton Jr. recently published his first book, "Born from War: A Soldier’s Quest to Understand Vietnam, Iraq, and the Generational Impact of Conflict."

Naughton grew up in Hilo. His father grew up in Mānoa. But growing up in Hawaiʻi isn’t the only parallel the two share. They also served in wars.

The younger Naughton spent time in Iraq and Afghanistan during the recent Global War on Terror, as it is officially known. Naughton Sr. did a tour in the Vietnam War.

It’s this parallel that "Born from War" explores, and it’s this unique father-son experience that piqued HPR's interest.

Speaking from Fort Leavenworth, Kansas, Naughton Jr. shared why he wrote the book.

"Born From War" is available now from Casemate Publishers and through all major booksellers.

This story aired during a special Kamehameha Day broadcast on June 11, 2025.