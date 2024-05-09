© 2024 Hawaiʻi Public Radio
Local construction industry kicks in $250,000 for new master's program at HPU

Hawaiʻi Public Radio | By Catherine Cruz
Published May 9, 2024 at 4:47 PM HST
FILE - Kaiaulu o Kukuia, a 200-unit affordable housing complex under construction, is pictured on Oct. 3, 2023, in Lahaina, Hawaiʻi.

Last month, The Conversation featured a new master's degree in construction management at Hawai’i Pacific University — the first of its kind in Hawaiʻi. It was born out of a need to help meet labor demands in the local construction industry.

The General Contractors Association of Hawaii just stepped up to support the program in a big way, to the tune of $250,000.

"They are walking the talk, so to speak, with their gifts," said HPU Senior Vice President and Provost Jennifer Walsh.

Walsh said the most expensive part of launching a new program is the cost of faculty.

Catherine Cruz

"We have a faculty member identified. Thankfully, he's already here on island. He's well connected with the construction industry," she said. "As you can imagine, someone who's talented is also going to command a slightly higher salary... so the startup costs from the GCA will give us the ability to really attract and retain excellent faculty."

Walsh said HPU is also excited to connect regularly with the GCA on internships and site projects for students.

"They've also agreed to sit on our advisory board so that we can constantly check in with our industry leads to make sure the curriculum is relevant," she added.

Trade Media Hui has already donated $25,000 to help jump-start the program, which is expected to begin this fall.

Editor's note: Hawaiʻi Pacific University is an underwriter of Hawaiʻi Public Radio.

This interview aired on The Conversation on May 9, 2024. The Conversation airs weekdays at 11 a.m. on HPR-1.
Catherine Cruz
Catherine Cruz is the host of The Conversation. Originally from Guam, she spent more than 30 years at KITV, covering beats from government to education. Contact her at ccruz@hawaiipublicradio.org.
