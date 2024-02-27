Hawaiʻi Pacific University to launch master's degree in construction management

A new Hawaiʻi Pacific University graduate degree program launching this fall hopes to help meet labor demands in the local construction industry — particularly in construction management.

The Conversation talked with HPU Senior Vice President and Provost Jennifer Walsh about what's in store for those seeking a master's degree in construction management.

This interview aired on The Conversation on Feb. 27, 2024. The Conversation airs weekdays at 11 a.m. on HPR-1.