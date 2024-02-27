© 2024 Hawaiʻi Public Radio
Hawaiʻi Pacific University to launch master's degree in construction management

Hawaiʻi Public Radio | By Catherine Cruz
Published February 27, 2024 at 5:53 PM HST
front of Hawaii Pacific University at aloha tower marketplace
Hawaiʻi Pacific University

A new Hawaiʻi Pacific University graduate degree program launching this fall hopes to help meet labor demands in the local construction industry — particularly in construction management.

The Conversation talked with HPU Senior Vice President and Provost Jennifer Walsh about what's in store for those seeking a master's degree in construction management.

This interview aired on The Conversation on Feb. 27, 2024. The Conversation airs weekdays at 11 a.m. on HPR-1.
Catherine Cruz
Catherine Cruz is the host of The Conversation. Originally from Guam, she spent more than 30 years at KITV, covering beats from government to education. Contact her at ccruz@hawaiipublicradio.org.
