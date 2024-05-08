Lt. Gov. Sylvia Luke talks improving Hawaiʻi's internet infrastructure

Lt. Gov. Sylvia Luke sat down in our studio Tuesday afternoon before she got on a plane for her son’s graduation from college. She talked with us about two initiatives she is spearheading: broadband and early childhood education.

We plan to share those conversations over the next two days. Today we talk about internet access. This month, federal subsidies for internet service end unless Congress acts to extend funding. And for the long-term, we learn more about a plan to place new undersea fiber-optic cables to improve our connectivity.

This interview aired on The Conversation on May 8, 2024. The Conversation airs weekdays at 11 a.m. on HPR-1.