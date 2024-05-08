© 2024 Hawaiʻi Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Lt. Gov. Sylvia Luke talks improving Hawaiʻi's internet infrastructure

Hawaiʻi Public Radio | By Catherine Cruz
Published May 8, 2024 at 5:34 PM HST
Lt. Gov. Sylvia Luke and Google unveil plans for the construction of a $1 billion project to create new fiber-optic internet subsea cables. (April 30, 2024)
Office of Lt. Gov. Sylvia Luke
Lt. Gov. Sylvia Luke and Google unveil plans for the construction of a $1 billion project to create new fiber-optic internet subsea cables. (April 30, 2024)

Lt. Gov. Sylvia Luke sat down in our studio Tuesday afternoon before she got on a plane for her son’s graduation from college. She talked with us about two initiatives she is spearheading: broadband and early childhood education.

We plan to share those conversations over the next two days. Today we talk about internet access. This month, federal subsidies for internet service end unless Congress acts to extend funding. And for the long-term, we learn more about a plan to place new undersea fiber-optic cables to improve our connectivity.

This interview aired on The Conversation on May 8, 2024. The Conversation airs weekdays at 11 a.m. on HPR-1.
Tags
The Conversation Sylvia LukeTechnologyPreschoolChildrenEducation
Catherine Cruz
Catherine Cruz is the host of The Conversation. Originally from Guam, she spent more than 30 years at KITV, covering beats from government to education. Contact her at ccruz@hawaiipublicradio.org.
See stories by Catherine Cruz
Related Stories