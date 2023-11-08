© 2023 Hawaiʻi Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Connect Kākou launches to bring high-speed internet across Hawaiʻi

By HPR News Staff
Published November 8, 2023 at 11:57 AM HST
The Connect Kākou initiative was launched by Lt. Governor Sylvia Luke, but it's a collaboration between the University of Hawaiʻi and several state agencies, including the Department of Hawaiian Home Lands and Hawaiʻi Broadband and Digital Equity Office.
Office of the Lieutenant Governor
The Connect Kākou initiative was launched by Lt. Governor Sylvia Luke, but it's a collaboration between the University of Hawaiʻi and several state agencies, including the Department of Hawaiian Home Lands and Hawaiʻi Broadband and Digital Equity Office.

The state has officially launched a new program to get high-speed internet to communities across Hawaiʻi.

Connect Kākou was launched on Tuesday by Lt. Gov. Sylvia Luke. It’s a collaboration between the University of Hawaiʻi and several state agencies, including the Department of Hawaiian Home Lands and the Hawaiʻi Broadband and Digital Equity Office.

“Connect Kākou conveys that this initiative is about everyone, not just the select few,” Luke said in a statement. “A reliable internet connection is essential to access quality healthcare, education, government, career opportunities, and more, yet nearly one in ten households in Hawaiʻi does not have internet access.”

FILE - The OpenAI logo is seen on a mobile phone in front of a computer screen which displays output from ChatGPT, Tuesday, March 21, 2023, in Boston. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer)
Local News
Mid-Pacific Institute launches advisory group on AI in education
Cassie Ordonio

The initiative will use hundreds of millions of dollars in federal funding to provide reliable and affordable internet statewide.

Hawaiʻi has received $320 million in federal funding and anticipates more in the coming years. This summer the state was awarded more than $149 million under an initiative financed by the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act.

That funding will go toward building critical infrastructure and boosting digital literacy programs.

The group is holding public information sessions about the initiative and is seeking feedback from communities that will be served.

Luke's two long-term initiatives are universal preschool access and broadband for all.

Updated information on the initiative and the sessions can be found at ConnectKakou.org.
Tags
Local News technologyinfrastructureSylvia LukeDepartment of Hawaiian Home Lands
HPR News Staff
See stories by HPR News Staff
Related Stories