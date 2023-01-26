LG Sylvia Luke is tasked with troubleshooting Hawaiʻi's internet expansion

Millions of federal funds are waiting to be tapped to boost broadband internet and the information highway in the islands.

Former state House Finance Chair, Lt. Gov. Sylvia Luke is the designated troubleshooter to make sure the state doesn't bungle the opportunity to connect our islands online.

The Conversation talked to the lieutenant governor about the push for preschool education and broadband — the two initiatives she is spearheading. She agreed that there will be logistical challenges, but the pandemic has shown that having internet access is essential.

Listen back to The Conversation's interview with Department of Transportation Director Ed Sniffen about how it's looking to work with the many other agencies that have broadband funds to spend.

This interview aired on The Conversation on Jan. 26, 2023. The Conversation airs weekdays at 11 a.m. on HPR-1.