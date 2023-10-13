Mid-Pacific Institute launches advisory group on AI in education

Amid the rapid growth and use of artificial intelligence, Mid-Pacific Institute on Oʻahu has formed a panel of administrators and industry experts to develop suggestions for AI's place in K-12 education.

The AI Advisory Council is responsible for research, governance, curriculum development and community engagement. They will offer their findings to the private school.

Mid-Pacific President Paul Turnbull said he views AI as a “powerful tool.”

“By embracing the capabilities of AI, we are revolutionizing classroom learning and fostering a dynamic and engaging educational environment,” Turnbull said in a Thursday news release.

“With AI as our collaborator, this empowers students to find their voice, be bold and confident in their choices, and not just explore the world, but use technology to venture forward to make it a better place.”

The council held its first meeting on Sept. 25 and plans to meet at least three times a year. The next meetings are scheduled for March and July in 2024.

Mid-Pacific, a private school founded in 1908, is located in Mānoa Valley and serves 1,500 students.

The school plans to share the councilʻs information with other schools across Hawaiʻi through social media, blogs, its Kupu Hou Academy, conferences, and community forums.

Experts on the council include Japijit Tusli, a chief technology officer of Matterport; Vered Shwartz, assistant professor of the University of British Columbia; John Nash, associate professor of the Department of Educational Leadership Studies at the University of Kentucky; Tim Wong, head of autonomous vehicles technical marketing at NVIDIA; and Mark Sparvell, global education director at Microsoft.