Lt. Gov. Sylvia Luke on expanding preschool sites across the islands

Lt. Gov. Sylvia Luke is leading the Ready Keiki initiative to provide more preschools across the islands to help struggling families.

In part one of this interview, Luke talked about an initiative to improve the digital divide with internet and broadband access.

She spoke with us before getting on a plane to attend her son’s college graduation and reflected on his first time going to preschool.

Luke shared that Ready Keiki will expand with 44 additional preschool sites expected to become available across the state this fall.

This interview aired on The Conversation on May 9, 2024. The Conversation airs weekdays at 11 a.m. on HPR-1.