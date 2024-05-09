© 2024 Hawaiʻi Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Lt. Gov. Sylvia Luke on expanding preschool sites across the islands

Hawaiʻi Public Radio | By Catherine Cruz
Published May 9, 2024 at 4:57 PM HST
Lt. Gov. Sylvia Luke at Honowai Elementary School on Dec. 19, 2023.
Office of Lt. Gov. Sylvia Luke
Lt. Gov. Sylvia Luke at Honowai Elementary School on Dec. 19, 2023.

Lt. Gov. Sylvia Luke is leading the Ready Keiki initiative to provide more preschools across the islands to help struggling families.

In part one of this interview, Luke talked about an initiative to improve the digital divide with internet and broadband access.

She spoke with us before getting on a plane to attend her son’s college graduation and reflected on his first time going to preschool.

Luke shared that Ready Keiki will expand with 44 additional preschool sites expected to become available across the state this fall.

Lt. Gov. Sylvia Luke and Google unveil plans for the construction of a $1 billion project to create new fiber-optic internet subsea cables. (April 30, 2024)
The Conversation
Lt. Gov. Sylvia Luke talks improving Hawaiʻi's internet infrastructure
Catherine Cruz

This interview aired on The Conversation on May 9, 2024. The Conversation airs weekdays at 11 a.m. on HPR-1.
Tags
The Conversation PreschoolEducationSylvia Luke
Catherine Cruz
Catherine Cruz is the host of The Conversation. Originally from Guam, she spent more than 30 years at KITV, covering beats from government to education. Contact her at ccruz@hawaiipublicradio.org.
See stories by Catherine Cruz
Related Stories