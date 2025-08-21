© 2025 Hawaiʻi Public Radio
Local young actors continue to honor the story of Hiroshima's Sadako Sasaki

Hawaiʻi Public Radio | By Catherine Cruz
Published August 21, 2025 at 4:07 PM HST
"Peace On Your Wings" is based on the life of Sadako Sasaki and the bombing of Hiroshima.
Courtesy Ohana Arts
A scene from "Peace On Your Wings," a musical based on the story of Sadako Sasaki.
Courtesy Ohana Arts
The full theater company at the Hiroshima Peace Memorial Museum on Aug. 6, 2025.
Courtesy Ohana Arts

Ceremonies on Aug. 6 to mark the 80th anniversary of the bombing of Hiroshima and Nagasaki included one at the Hiroshima Peace Memorial Museum.

A contingent from Hawaiʻi included Honolulu Mayor Rick Blangiardi and members of the Ohana Arts Youth Theatre Company, which staged a musical called "Peace On Your Wings."

The story follows Sadako Sasaki, a 12-year-old girl who survived the bombing but later developed leukemia and died. She undertook the creation of 1,000 paper cranes in hopes she would be cured.

Her story has been immortalized through the musical produced by Hawaiʻi creatives, specifically young actors.

HPR was fortunate to talk with ʻIolani School graduate Brooke Nakama, who played the title role, as well as Ohana Arts co-founder Laurie Rubin, and Rae Seitz, who is producing a film about Sadako’s story.

HPR
This story aired on The Conversation on Aug. 21, 2025. The Conversation airs weekdays at 11 a.m. 
Catherine Cruz
Catherine Cruz is the host of The Conversation. Contact her at ccruz@hawaiipublicradio.org.
