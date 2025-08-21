Local young actors continue to honor the story of Hiroshima's Sadako Sasaki

Ceremonies on Aug. 6 to mark the 80th anniversary of the bombing of Hiroshima and Nagasaki included one at the Hiroshima Peace Memorial Museum.

A contingent from Hawaiʻi included Honolulu Mayor Rick Blangiardi and members of the Ohana Arts Youth Theatre Company, which staged a musical called "Peace On Your Wings."

The story follows Sadako Sasaki, a 12-year-old girl who survived the bombing but later developed leukemia and died. She undertook the creation of 1,000 paper cranes in hopes she would be cured.

Her story has been immortalized through the musical produced by Hawaiʻi creatives, specifically young actors.

HPR was fortunate to talk with ʻIolani School graduate Brooke Nakama, who played the title role, as well as Ohana Arts co-founder Laurie Rubin, and Rae Seitz, who is producing a film about Sadako’s story.

HPR From left to right: HPR's Catherine Cruz, Brooke Nakama, Rae Seitz, and Laurie Ruben.

