The Conversation

The Conversation: Grants for agroforestry, climate change adaptation; Mother of slain child shares story behind Pierce's Pledge

By Catherine Cruz
Published December 5, 2023 at 4:46 PM HST
Hawaiʻi ʻUlu Cooperative
  • The Hawaiʻi ʻUlu Cooperative's Dana Shapiro and Program Director Chris Kaʻiakapu discuss the grants available for building food security in Hawaiʻi through agroforestry
  • Stanton Enomoto, the U.S. Interior Department's program director for the Office of Native Hawaiian Relations, shares info on climate change adaptation grants available to Native Hawaiian organizations
  • Honolulu Civil Beat editor Kim Gamel details how a private road in Hawaii Kai has turned into a property tax nightmare for residents living on the road in today's Reality Check | Full Story
  • Journalist Eric Pape and Pierce's Pledge founder Leslie Hu share how the murder of Hu's 9-year-old son in 2021 led to the creation of the nonprofit dedicated to keeping children safe during custody disputes
  • HPR reporter Catherine Cluett Pactol talks about the new Hokulani Children's Theatre of Molokai and how it's giving kids the opportunity to experience the spotlight and the stage | Full Story
Catherine Cruz
Catherine Cruz is the host of The Conversation. Originally from Guam, she spent more than 30 years at KITV, covering beats from government to education. Contact her at ccruz@hawaiipublicradio.org.
See stories by Catherine Cruz
