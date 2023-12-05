Molokaʻi children's theater program teaches more than performance

Vicki Boswell says there's magic in the theater program she launched on Moloka’i less than a year ago.

“There's something magical going on here. I really believe it's magic in the best kind of way because it's developing our humanity and helping us to feel safe in this world.”

Catherine Cluett Pactol Vicki Boswell leads practice for the upcoming Christmas Peter Pan.

The Hokulani Children's Theatre of Molokai is preparing for its third play of the year this weekend, Christmas Peter Pan. Thirty-one keiki between the ages of 4 and 16 have spent weeks learning their lines and rehearsing together. But Boswell says it's about more than just the performance – it's personal growth, gaining confidence and building life skills.

“That is the true magic,” she said. “It's the community building that's going on. It's the investing in our kids. And giving them a place to feel good about themselves. That's what I'm proud about. The performance is over in a day or two, but it's all the groundwork.”

Boswell, who serves as founder and director of the organization, spent decades working as a social worker and school counselor. She says the kids in the theater program come from diverse backgrounds that include foster care, special needs and challenging circumstances.

“This is the most preventative social work I've ever done,” Boswell said.

Hokulani Children's Theatre of Molokai Kawena Joao practices her role as Captain Hook.

For eighth grader Kawena Joao, the program has turned friends into family.

“When you go to this kind of theater, you feel like you’re loved, like they’re another family of yours,” she said.

Joao plays Captain Hook in the play.

“It builds up confidence for me,” she continued. “When I wasn’t doing theater, I was not very good at speaking to people, and now I’m a little better.”

Fourth grader Kaceelynn Yasso plays Wendy. This is her third play with the program and she says she’s learned a lot.

“To always try your best for something, and it doesn’t matter if you’re quiet or not -- you can just use your body language,” she said.

“It’s a fun experience, you make tons of friends, and it’s amazing,” said Hina Vines, a sixth grader who takes on the role of Santa Claus. “For the kids, join – you’ll have fun. And for all the adults, come and see this thing, because it’s hilarious.”

The Children’s Theatre is the first organization of its kind on Molokaʻi. It’s one of the island’s only performing arts opportunities.

“This is what I teach the kids: ‘You are doing in this community what has never been done before. You're a community builder,’” Boswell told HPR. “And I can't express enough that these kids are blowing me away because they get that message.”

Hokulani Children's Theatre of Molokai

The nonprofit operates on donations and volunteers – and Boswell’s personal contributions. But she says it's all worth it.

“I thought I was going to help kids and I had no idea that they were helping me more than I could help them,” she said.

For Boswell, theater has been a meaningful part of her own life since childhood.

“Drama was what kept me in school,” she said. “I would have never graduated from high school without participating in speech and drama tournaments. I was special ed. So my mother put me into acting to help me with my diction after I had surgery on my ears. It really boosted my confidence.”

Christmas Peter Pan performances will be held in Kaunakakai at Home Pumehana Hall on Friday at 6:30 p.m., and on Saturday at 4:30 and 6:30 p.m.

Boswell says the program has big plans for next year. In February, they will launch a keiki and kūpuna comedy program. They’ll also partner with the Lāna’i Academy of Performing Arts for a camp and performance exchange on the two islands.

“Kids have dreams. One girl wants to be a playwright, somebody else wants to be an animator,” Boswell explained. “They just don't fit in with what Molokaʻi had to offer, and that's just what we're trying to do -- expand opportunities for growth.”

