NPR podcast 'Short Wave' explores science and sea topics for the summer

The NPR daily podcast “Short Wave” tells stories about science in bite-sized packages, just under 15 minutes.

This summer, hosts Emily Kwong and Regina Barber dive into our oceans for a weekly series they’re calling “Sea Camp,” exploring topics like deep-sea mining and the Great Pacific Garbage Patch.

The Conversation spoke with Kwong and Barber about “Sea Camp.” The series releases episodes weekly on Mondays throughout the summer. They also have sea-themed comics and a newsletter. Learn more here.

This story aired on The Conversation on Aug. 1, 2025. The Conversation airs weekdays at 11 a.m.