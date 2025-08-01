© 2025 Hawaiʻi Public Radio
NPR podcast 'Short Wave' explores science and sea topics for the summer

Hawaiʻi Public Radio | By Maddie Bender
Published August 1, 2025 at 5:17 PM HST
The NPR podcast "Short Wave" will be diving into a weekly series called "Sea Camp' hosted by Emily Kwong and Regina Barber.
Teekay Merah/Getty Images
/
NPR
The NPR podcast "Short Wave" will be diving into a weekly series called "Sea Camp," hosted by Emily Kwong and Regina Barber.

The NPR daily podcast “Short Wave” tells stories about science in bite-sized packages, just under 15 minutes.

This summer, hosts Emily Kwong and Regina Barber dive into our oceans for a weekly series they’re calling “Sea Camp,” exploring topics like deep-sea mining and the Great Pacific Garbage Patch.

The Conversation spoke with Kwong and Barber about “Sea Camp.” The series releases episodes weekly on Mondays throughout the summer. They also have sea-themed comics and a newsletter. Learn more here.

This story aired on The Conversation on Aug. 1, 2025. The Conversation airs weekdays at 11 a.m.
