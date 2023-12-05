$20 million available for Native Hawaiian initiatives to build climate resilience

A $20 million federal pot of money challenges Native Hawaiian groups to use Indigenous knowledge to combat climate change and figure out how to adapt cultural practices for the future.

The Conversation spoke to Stanton Enomoto, the program director with the U.S. Interior Department’s Office of Native Hawaiian Relations.

"We are creating the space for innovation, for Native Hawaiian Indigenous knowledge to get into sort of this Indigenous way of thinking and applying our traditional knowledge in ways that can really advance us and bring about this idea of resiliency," he said.

Funding levels range from $100,000 to $5 million. The deadline to apply is Feb. 29, 2024.

Click here to learn more about the Kapapahuliau Climate Resilience Program. An online information session is planned for Dec. 13 at noon.

