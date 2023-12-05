This mother became an advocate after her son was killed by his father

A mother with local ties, Lesley Hu, created a nonprofit in honor of her 9-year-old son Pierce. He was killed in 2021 by his father, her ex-husband, in a murder-suicide during a child custody dispute over the COVID-19 vaccine. Pierce used to come to Hawaiʻi because his grandparents have a business in the islands.

His favorite haunts on Oʻahu were Alan Davis Beach in East Honolulu and Ala Moana Shopping Center. We came across their story thanks to Eric Pape, a former journalist with Honolulu Civil Beat, who penned an article for The Atavist Magazine, an online platform for long-form narratives.

The Conversation talked to Hu and Pape about Hu's story, Pierce's Pledge, gun violence, and more.

