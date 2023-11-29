The Conversation: Gov. Josh Green highlights water and Maui housing; Suicide prevention on Molokaʻi
- Gov. Josh Green on holding the Navy accountable for the Red Hill fuel facility and the housing needs of displaced Maui families.
- Molokaʻi state Sen. Lynn DeCoite talks to The Conversation about suicide prevention on her home island
- Honolulu Civil Beat editor Kim Gamel talks about Christie Wilson's story about water runoff in Lahaina | Full Story
- HPR's Catherine Cluett Pactol talks about a new transportation nonprofit powered by a small airplane
- The Long View's Neal Milner talks about holiday decorations and free speech