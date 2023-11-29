© 2023 Hawaiʻi Public Radio
The Conversation

The Conversation: Gov. Josh Green highlights water and Maui housing; Suicide prevention on Molokaʻi

By Catherine Cruz,
Russell Subiono
Published November 29, 2023 at 1:43 PM HST
Gov. Josh Green with the American Red Cross on Maui on Oct. 17, 2023.
Office of Gov. Josh Green
FILE - Gov. Josh Green with the American Red Cross on Maui on Oct. 17, 2023.
  • Gov. Josh Green on holding the Navy accountable for the Red Hill fuel facility and the housing needs of displaced Maui families.
  • Molokaʻi state Sen. Lynn DeCoite talks to The Conversation about suicide prevention on her home island
  • Honolulu Civil Beat editor Kim Gamel talks about Christie Wilson's story about water runoff in Lahaina | Full Story
  • HPR's Catherine Cluett Pactol talks about a new transportation nonprofit powered by a small airplane
  • The Long View's Neal Milner talks about holiday decorations and free speech
The Conversation Josh GreenhousingNavy Red Hill Underground Fuel Storage Facilitytransportation
Catherine Cruz
Catherine Cruz is the host of The Conversation. Originally from Guam, she spent more than 30 years at KITV, covering beats from government to education. Contact her at ccruz@hawaiipublicradio.org.
Russell Subiono
Russell Subiono is the executive producer of The Conversation and host of HPR's This Is Our Hawaiʻi podcast. Born in Honolulu and raised on Hawaiʻi Island, he’s spent the last decade working in local film, television and radio. Contact him at talkback@hawaiipublicradio.org.
