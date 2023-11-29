Gov. Josh Green on holding the military accountable for Red Hill in the long term

Holding the military responsible for Red Hill. That’s the bottom line for the state and the city. The two local levels of government have put up a united front to hold the Navy accountable for the leaks at its Red Hill fuel facility and for putting Oʻahu's drinking water aquifer at risk.

Gov. Josh Green spoke to The Conversation about the joint response to Red Hill and the housing demands of displaced Maui families.

