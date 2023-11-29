© 2023 Hawaiʻi Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Gov. Josh Green on holding the military accountable for Red Hill in the long term

Hawaiʻi Public Radio | By Catherine Cruz
Published November 29, 2023 at 5:49 PM HST
Gov. Josh Green and the WAI group hold a press conference at the Hawaiʻi State Capitol on Nov. 28, 2023.
Office of Gov. Josh Green
Gov. Josh Green and the WAI group hold a press conference at the Hawaiʻi State Capitol on Nov. 28, 2023.

Holding the military responsible for Red Hill. That’s the bottom line for the state and the city. The two local levels of government have put up a united front to hold the Navy accountable for the leaks at its Red Hill fuel facility and for putting Oʻahu's drinking water aquifer at risk.

Gov. Josh Green spoke to The Conversation about the joint response to Red Hill and the housing demands of displaced Maui families.

This story aired on The Conversation on Nov. 29, 2023. The Conversation airs weekdays at 11 a.m. on HPR-1. 
Tags
The Conversation Josh GreenNavy Red Hill Underground Fuel Storage Facility2023 Maui fires
Catherine Cruz
Catherine Cruz is the host of The Conversation. Originally from Guam, she spent more than 30 years at KITV, covering beats from government to education. Contact her at ccruz@hawaiipublicradio.org.
See stories by Catherine Cruz
Related Stories