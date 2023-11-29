Community outreach event for suicide prevention on Molokaʻi

A string of recent suicides on Molokaʻi has strained the community and led to an outcry for help. Two Hawaiʻi lawmakers are hoping to help address the issue.

State Sens. Joy San Buenaventura of Hawaiʻi Island and Lynn DeCoite of Maui Nui are holding a community meeting next week on suicide prevention and mental health. DeCoite was raised on Molokaʻi and resides there with her family.

The Conversation sat down with DeCoite to talk about what more can be done to prevent suicide on The Friendly Isle. She represents Hāna, East and Upcountry Maui, Moloka‘i, Lāna‘i, Kaho‘olawe and Molokini.

The Molokaʻi Community Listening Session on Suicide Prevention and Mental Health will be on Monday, Dec. 4 at the Lanikeha Community Center on Molokaʻi from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Attendees can preregister here.

This story aired on The Conversation on Nov. 29, 2023. The Conversation airs weekdays at 11 a.m. on HPR-1.