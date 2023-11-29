© 2023 Hawaiʻi Public Radio
Holiday decorations can bring out the best and the worst in our communities

Hawaiʻi Public Radio | By Catherine Cruz
Published November 29, 2023 at 5:14 PM HST
Preparations for Honolulu City Lights in 2022.
Office of Honolulu Mayor Rick Blangiardi
Preparations for Honolulu City Lights in 2022.

The city powers up its annual Honolulu City Lights celebration this weekend. Honolulu Hale and its grounds are all decked out. Over its nearly 40-year existence, there have been relatively few problems over First Amendment issues. Here to talk about holiday decorations is contributing editor Neal Milner with The Long View.

This story aired on The Conversation on Nov. 29, 2023. The Conversation airs weekdays at 11 a.m. on HPR-1. 
Catherine Cruz
Catherine Cruz is the host of The Conversation. Originally from Guam, she spent more than 30 years at KITV, covering beats from government to education. Contact her at ccruz@hawaiipublicradio.org.
