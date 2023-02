Molokai's beloved Dr. Noa Emmett Aluli was brought home last week on the Hokule'a. He died in late November on Molokaʻi. The return of his ashes from Oʻahu was greeted with emotion by family, friends and a large gathering of Molokaʻi community members in at Kaunakakai Wharf. HPR contributing reporter Catherine Cluett Pactol of The Molokai Dispatch has more.