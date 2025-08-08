© 2025 Hawaiʻi Public Radio
Maui residents paddle out to honor the 102 lives lost in the fires

Hawaiʻi Public Radio | By Catherine Cluett Pactol,
Catherine Cruz
Published August 8, 2025 at 3:48 PM HST
Surfers and paddlers at Hanakaʻoʻo Beach Park on Maui.
Catherine Cluett Pactol
/
HPR
Surfers and paddlers at Hanakaʻōʻō Beach Park on Maui. (Aug. 8, 2025)

Maui residents gathered at Hanakaʻōʻō Beach Park to honor the 102 lives lost as Friday marked two years since the Maui wildfires.

A paddle out began at 7 a.m. and events were planned throughout the day and into the evening. 

HPR’s Maui Nui reporter Catherine Cluett Pactol was on the scene as a helicopter dropped flower petals into the water and speakers reflected on the day.

The Conversation spoke to her about what was in store for the rest of the day.

Read more of her Maui Nui reporting here:

This story aired on The Conversation on Aug. 8, 2025. The Conversation airs weekdays at 11 a.m.
Tags
The Conversation 2023 Maui firesMaui
Catherine Cluett Pactol
Catherine Cluett Pactol is a general assignment reporter covering Maui Nui for Hawaiʻi Public Radio. Contact her at cpactol@hawaiipublicradio.org.
See stories by Catherine Cluett Pactol
Catherine Cruz
Catherine Cruz is the host of The Conversation. Contact her at ccruz@hawaiipublicradio.org.
See stories by Catherine Cruz
