Maui residents paddle out to honor the 102 lives lost in the fires

Maui residents gathered at Hanakaʻōʻō Beach Park to honor the 102 lives lost as Friday marked two years since the Maui wildfires.

A paddle out began at 7 a.m. and events were planned throughout the day and into the evening.

HPR’s Maui Nui reporter Catherine Cluett Pactol was on the scene as a helicopter dropped flower petals into the water and speakers reflected on the day.

The Conversation spoke to her about what was in store for the rest of the day.

This story aired on The Conversation on Aug. 8, 2025. The Conversation airs weekdays at 11 a.m.