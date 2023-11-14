The Conversation: Protest to end bombing in Gaza; Red Cross volunteer on Maui wildfires
- Mounting death toll galvanizes large and diverse local activist community to protest bombing in Gaza and to call for a cease-fire | Full Story
- Red Cross volunteer Tom Holowach answered the call to help following the Maui wildfires and discusses community resilience | Full Story
- Honolulu Civil Beat Reality Check with Chad Blair gives us a look at more delays on the Honolulu rail project | Full Story
- SAG-AFTRA local board President Andy Sikkink talks to The Conversation about some changes with the new deal | Full Story
- HPR's Cassie Ordonio reveals the motivation behind author Innocenta Sound-Kikku's children's book and poetry collection illustrated by Lissette Yamase | Full Story