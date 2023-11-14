© 2023 Hawaiʻi Public Radio
The Conversation

The Conversation: Protest to end bombing in Gaza; Red Cross volunteer on Maui wildfires

By Catherine Cruz,
Stephanie HanRussell Subiono
Published November 13, 2023 at 3:14 PM HST
Palestinians look for survivors after an Israeli strike on a building last night in Jebaliya refugee camp, Gaza Strip, Tuesday, Nov. 14, 2023. (AP Photo/Mahmoud Abo Salamah)
Mahmoud Abo Salamah/AP
/
AP
Palestinians look for survivors after an Israeli strike on a building last night in Jebaliya refugee camp, Gaza Strip, Tuesday, Nov. 14, 2023. (AP Photo/Mahmoud Abo Salamah)
  • Mounting death toll galvanizes large and diverse local activist community to protest bombing in Gaza and to call for a cease-fire | Full Story
  • Red Cross volunteer Tom Holowach answered the call to help following the Maui wildfires and discusses community resilience | Full Story
  • Honolulu Civil Beat Reality Check with Chad Blair gives us a look at more delays on the Honolulu rail project | Full Story
  • SAG-AFTRA local board President Andy Sikkink talks to The Conversation about some changes with the new deal | Full Story
  • HPR's Cassie Ordonio reveals the motivation behind author Innocenta Sound-Kikku's children's book and poetry collection illustrated by Lissette Yamase | Full Story
Catherine Cruz
Catherine Cruz is the host of The Conversation. Originally from Guam, she spent more than 30 years at KITV, covering beats from government to education. Contact her at ccruz@hawaiipublicradio.org.
Stephanie Han
Stephanie Han is a producer for The Conversation. Contact her at shan@hawaiipublicradio.org.
Russell Subiono
Russell Subiono is the executive producer of The Conversation and host of HPR's This Is Our Hawaiʻi podcast. Born in Honolulu and raised on Hawaiʻi Island, he’s spent the last decade working in local film, television and radio. Contact him at talkback@hawaiipublicradio.org.
