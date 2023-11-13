Honolulu rally calls for cease-fire in Gaza

The Health Ministry in Gaza reports that at least 11,000 Palestinians have been killed since the war began. At least 1,200 people have been killed on the Israeli side, mostly civilians killed in the initial Hamas attack.

Over the weekend, citizens around the globe protested in support of a cease-fire. Among those in the crowd in Honolulu were Hakim Ouansafi and Imani Altemus-Williams. Ouansafi, Altemus-Williams, Alema Fitisemanu and Rea Sollito spoke to The Conversation about the Israel-Hamas war.

Ouansafi is with the Muslim Association of Hawaii. He's also the executive director of the Hawaiʻi Public Housing Authority. Altemus-Williams is with Jewish Voice for Peace Hawaii.

This interview aired on The Conversation on Nov. 13, 2023. The Conversation airs weekdays at 11 a.m. on HPR-1.