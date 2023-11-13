This Kailua resident answered the call to help on Maui

It’s been a little over three months since wildfires swept through parts of Maui, killing at least 99 in Lahaina. Many people across Hawaiʻi and from the continent volunteered in the aftermath.

Kailua resident Tom Holowach recently returned home to Oʻahu from his second stint as a Red Cross volunteer on the Valley Isle. The retired Palikū Theatre manager reflected on his experience after jumping in to help. He's resolved to help our community become more resilient.

This interview aired on The Conversation on Nov. 13, 2023. The Conversation airs weekdays at 11 a.m. on HPR-1.