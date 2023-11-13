© 2023 Hawaiʻi Public Radio
This Kailua resident answered the call to help on Maui

Hawaii Public Radio | By Catherine Cruz
Published November 13, 2023 at 5:38 PM HST
Red Cross volunteers like Tom Holowach were housed in this gymnasium in Kīhei.
Tom Holowach
It’s been a little over three months since wildfires swept through parts of Maui, killing at least 99 in Lahaina. Many people across Hawaiʻi and from the continent volunteered in the aftermath.

Kailua resident Tom Holowach recently returned home to Oʻahu from his second stint as a Red Cross volunteer on the Valley Isle. The retired Palikū Theatre manager reflected on his experience after jumping in to help. He's resolved to help our community become more resilient.

This interview aired on The Conversation on Nov. 13, 2023. The Conversation airs weekdays at 11 a.m. on HPR-1.
Catherine Cruz
Catherine Cruz is the host of The Conversation. Originally from Guam, she spent more than 30 years at KITV, covering beats from government to education. Contact her at ccruz@hawaiipublicradio.org.
