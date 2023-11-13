Chuukese author shares stories of friendship and value in new children's book

Innocenta Sound-Kikku remembers a folktale her mother told her about a boy and a bird – a story about friendship. The first-time author has passed lessons from the children's tale to the younger Micronesian generation in her newly published book "Mwa Machang," which translates to "Hey Birdy" in Chuukese.

At a recent book launch, Sound-Kikku was joined by several children singing in Chuukese as she read the book dedicated to Micronesian children, encouraging them to make friends and overcome language and cultural barriers.

"Some of these kids are afraid to make friends," she said. "I think they're so into their games that they don't look up at each other. So this book is meant to grab their attention and have the tools to start a friendship or start a conversation."

The book is part of Echoes of Oceania, a project aiming to celebrate the history and traditions of the Pacific islands. The goal was to fill a literary void for Micronesian children struggling to gain access to books they can relate to, while also teaching them English.

Courtesy of Lissette Yamase Innocenta Sound-Kikku and Lissette Yamase have recently published two books.

Lissette Yamase said she hadn't seen Chuukese books while growing up. The charcoal artist collaborated with Sound-Kikku to illustrate the story. Yamase, who grew up in Chuuk, drew from memory of what her classmates and sunsets looked like.

"I've yet to see a more beautiful sunset than in Chuuk, so I tried to think of all those colors, all the brightness, and, of course, Mama Ino guided me," Yamase said.

Chuuk is a mountainous atoll located in the Federated States of Micronesia – roughly 3,600 miles southwest of Hawai‘i.

Many Micronesian children who grew up in the U.S. may feel excluded from their identity as they've never been back to the Freely Associated States, according to Sound-Kikku. She emphasized that the book will help provide a sense of what it's like in Chuuk.

"It's important because a lot of these kids have this feeling of not being fully welcomed into the circle, but at the same time, they're not sure where they're coming from," Sound-Kikku said.

"We hope this story will make them proud of where they come from. So when we talk about back home, it makes sense, and now they have somewhere to go to."

Sound-Kikku and Yamase also wrote and illustrated "Silent Warriors," a book written to empower women who are victims of domestic violence.

But there's more to the story.

It's a poem written by Sound-Kikku that aims to tackle misconceptions of Micronesian culture. Sound-Kikku said she's heard many domestic violence cases when she was in law enforcement in Saipan.

"To be beating on our women is not part of our culture," Sound-Kikku said. "Sometimes some of our brothers forget that their role is very important, that they are the protectors, the defenders, and the champions of women, which are also the land."

Courtesy of Bess Press A new book aims to empower victims of domestic violence.

Many cultures across Micronesia are matrilineal societies, meaning women have the highest authority and respect in a household.

"So it's a connection to who we are as our identity and culture as Pacific Islanders," she continued.

Throughout the book, Yamase drew portraits of Sound-Kikku, her family, and other Micronesian women wearing traditional attire.

"That in itself is powerful. It doesn't need much," Yamase said.

Sound-Kikku said she hopes the book will remind women of their value.

"The only way we can strengthen the victims of domestic violence is to remind them of their value," Sound-Kikku said. "That gives them the strength to stand up again."

The books are backed by Kōkua Kalihi Valley and funded by the Hawai‘i Humanities Council and the National Endowment for the Humanities. Local publisher Bess Press printed the books.

Sound-Kikku and Yamase said there are two more books in the works. An upcoming story, which is in the process of being published, is about a Chuukese clan.

"In this story, you will see that the presence of a woman can stop war," Sound-Kikku said.

Editor's note: Bess Press is an underwriter of Hawaiʻi Public Radio.