People of Federated States of Micronesia can now claim dual citizenship in the US

Hawaii Public Radio | By Cassie Ordonio
Published October 31, 2023 at 12:22 PM HST
Cassie Ordonio
/
HPR
More than 30 people with ties to the Federated States of Micronesia attended a community forum on the eight amendments that's up for vote on July 4. The amendments would update FSM's constitution.

Micronesians with parental ties to the Federated States of Micronesia can now claim dual citizenship in their home country while remaining in the United States after President Wesley Simina signed the change into law on Oct. 20.

FSM sits roughly 3,600 miles southwest of Hawaiʻi. The Pacific nation comprises four island states: Chuuk, Pohnpei, Kosrae and Yap.

More than 18,000 Micronesians live in Hawaiʻi, including residents from FSM, the Marshall Islands and Palau. They share a treaty with the U.S. called the Compact of Free Association, or COFA.

It's an agreement that allows Micronesians to migrate visa-free for work, health care and other opportunities. At the same time, the U.S. military has strategic denial rights over vast swaths of water surrounding the islands.

FSM joins the other COFA nations in allowing dual citizenship under a constitutional amendment.

For years, there has been a growing number of Micronesians in the diaspora.

Before the amendment, Micronesians born in the U.S. had to choose between their parents' country or the one they were born in or risk losing their FSM citizenship and rights to their ancestral lands permanently.

Micronesians seeking dual citizenship must apply for an FSM passport. Additional documents needed for the application are birth certificates showing FSM parental lineage, previously issued FSM passports, and a court order declaring the applicant an FSM citizen.

The FSM Department of Justice Division of Immigration and Passport Services will provide the applications.

Read the executive order below:

For more information, call the FSM passport hotline at (+691) 320- 8866.
Cassie Ordonio
Cassie Ordonio is the culture and arts reporter for Hawaiʻi Public Radio. She previously worked for Honolulu Civil Beat, covering local government, education, homelessness and affordable housing. Contact Cassie at cordonio@hawaiipublicradio.org.
