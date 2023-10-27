Short film explores nuclear legacy through the lens of the Marshallese community

Several decades after the United States detonated 67 nuclear bombs on the Marshall Islands, many Marshallese in the diaspora are longing to return home.

"In Exile," which explores the nuclear legacy in the Pacific told through the experience of the Marshallese community in Arkansas, premiered at the Hawai'i International Film Festival this month.

Brooklyn-based director Nathan Fitch said the nuclear migration of the Marshallese is a blind spot in American history.

Courtesy of Nathan Fitch Nathan Fitch and Angela Edward worked to create the short film "In Exile," which premiered at the Hawaiʻi International Film Festival this month.

"The film is partly intended for an American audience who just doesn't know anything about the Marshall Islands, let alone that piece of American history," Fitch said. "Also, the fact that the (Marshallese) people have been in exile for nearly 70 years and still dream of going home."

The Marshall Islands is located roughly 2,000 miles southwest of Hawaiʻi. It's a sovereign nation comprising over 1,200 islands and chains of coral atolls, including its most populous Majuro and Kwajalein. The U.S. conducted a series of nuclear tests in Bikini and Enewetak Atolls during the Cold War between 1946 and 1958.

The radioactive fallout from the test impacted people's health, and many experienced birth defects and cancer. Descendants of the Bikini islands have lived in exile since 1946, and much of the island today is still unlivable.

Thousands of Marshallese have lived in the U.S. under the Compacts of Free Association. This agreement allows the Marshallese to migrate visa-free to the U.S. and its territories in exchange for the U.S. military having strategic denial rights of vast swaths of water in the surrounding islands.

The film follows the story of the Marshallese in Springdale, Arkansas, who gather annually to commemorate the Nuclear Victims Remembrance Day. Arkansas has one of the largest populations of Marshallese in the U.S., with a population of roughly 15,000.

Also, the film revealed that many Marshallese only knew the nuclear history once they were older. This was eye-opening for Angela Edward, a film producer and a Pohnpeian podcaster.

"They were never told about the nuclear testing their whole lives, almost until they were adults," Edward said. "For them, it was almost a survival thing because they felt like it was their way of coping with this humongous tragedy that happened historically. "

The debut of "In Exile" is in juxtaposition with the negotiations of the Compacts of Free Association, according to Fitch. Recently, the U.S. and the Marshall Islands have renewed their agreement to extend economic assistance for another 20 years.

Fitch said he hopes the film will give an audience an understanding of why Marshallese, as well as other COFA citizens, migrated to the U.S.

"In Exile" sold out tickets at the Hawaiʻi International Film Festival. It recently won the Reel South Award at the Hot Springs Documentary Film Festival.

The short film is part of a larger film project called "Essential Islands," which Fitch said is still in the works.

"In Exile" will be available online next year.