The Conversation: Fall Reading List Hana Hou
- Chamorro author and environmental lawyer Julian Aguon discusses how his writings express his desire to build community across the Pacific and the world | Full Story
- Hawaiʻi state poet laureate Brandy Nalani McDougallon how words save lives and help heal trauma. Her recent book "Āina Hānau, Birth Land," is inspired by her daughters | Full Story
- "Hula" author Jasmin ʻIolani Hake discusses her debut novel, a coming-of-age story that grapples with questions of identity | Full Story
- Kaylin George, whose maternal roots are from Molokaʻi, pens "Aloha Everything," alongside illustrator Mae White to create a picture book about finding aloha through the land, adventures, and folklore | Full Story