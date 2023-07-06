© 2023 Hawaiʻi Public Radio
The Conversation

'Aloha Everything' is the whimsical new keiki book celebrating the magic of the islands

Hawaii Public Radio | By Lillian Tsang
Published July 6, 2023 at 3:14 PM HST
Author Kaylin George (right) and illustrator Mae Waite
Aloha Everything
Author Kaylin George (right) and illustrator Mae Waite partnered with Hawaiʻi Literacy's Bookmobile to share their new children's book.

As a child, Kaylin George's favorite bedtime stories were the ones her mom told about growing up on Molokaʻi.

Born in Portland, George found comfort in the stories of her mother catching a glimpse of the White Lady or running away from Night Marchers.

The tales became the launching pad for her new children’s book, “Aloha Everything.”

"I knew that I wanted to become a storyteller because of all those stories my mom would tell me," George said.

As a Pacific Islander, George hopes the book will help keiki see themselves in the books they find in classrooms and libraries — something George did not experience growing up.

"From the time that I was really young, I recognized those stories didn't exist," George recalled.

Kaylin George and Mae Waite look at illustrations-in-progress in Waite's studio.
Aloha Everything
Kaylin George and Mae Waite look at illustrations-in-progress in Waite's studio.

The book features hand-painted illustrations by Mae Waite, an independent artist based in Honolulu.

Over the past three years, the pair consulted cultural advisors and experts to ensure accuracy.

There are pages about kapa design, voyaging, and native plants and animals.

It all comes together to tell a whimsical childrenʻs story.

"When you open 'Aloha Everything,' you feel like you're stepping into the imagination of a child," George said.

The book reminds keiki to share love, respect, and appreciation for everything and everyone around them.

This interview aired on The Conversation on July 6, 2023. The Conversation airs weekdays at 11 a.m. on HPR-1. This interview was adapted for the web by Emily Tom.

Tags
The Conversation artliterature
Lillian Tsang
Lillian Tsang is the senior producer of The Conversation. She has been part of the talk show team since it first aired in 2011. Contact her at ltsang@hawaiipublicradio.org.
See stories by Lillian Tsang
