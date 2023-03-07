Hawaiʻi's newest poet laureate speaks on her fear and growth as a writer

Brandy Nālani McDougall became the newest Hawai’i State Poet Laureate back in January. She is now using her position to offer poetry workshops, readings and advice to prospective writers in the community.

"My overall vision is actually to put poetry out there as a space of healing and as a strategy for healing and working through trauma," McDougall said.

McDougall is from Maui, and is the first woman selected for the two-year term. She is the author of "The Salt-Wind, Ka Makani Paʻakai."

Her forthcoming book "ʻĀina Hānau, Birth Land," is inspired by her daughters and will be released by the University of Arizona Press in May.

"It's really something that's connected to my own personal history, I feel that poetry has saved my life in many ways," she said.

And what is it about poetry that can metaphorically or literally save a life?

"Yes, thank you for that question. Well, I can speak from my own personal experience," she said.

"What made a difference for me was being able to confront that trauma, childhood trauma head on, and thinking about the stories that I would often tell myself already in my head about it, but to be able to actually get it out of your head."

The Conversation’s Stephanie Han sat down with McDougall to talk about her plans as the new poet laureate and how poetry is a way to heal.

This interview aired on The Conversation on March 7, 2023. The Conversation airs weekdays at 11 a.m. on HPR-1.