The Conversation: Navigating Maui insurance claims; Local church houses displaced residents
- State Insurance Commissioner Gordon Ito discusses resources available to help Maui folks navigate the insurance claim process
- Pastor Shannon Marocco of King's Cathedral describes ways the Maui community came together to help residents impacted by the fire and shares plans for developing a temporary shelter community on its 10-acre Kahului property
- Honolulu Civil Beat Editor Chad Blair takes a closer look the impacts of the Maui fire on buried fiber optic lines that are essential to communication in today's Reality Check | Full Story
- The City and County of Honolulu's Transportation Services Director Roger Morton discusses the way college and private school students returning to school next week will impact traffic
- Local musician Keilana shares her musical influences and the story behind some of her songs ahead of her performance at the Atherton Performing Arts Studio on Aug. 19. Find tickets here