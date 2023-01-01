Atherton Concerts - INDIE808 Performance Series

Featuring:

Aug 19 - Keilana

Website | Instagram | Spotify | YouTube

Inspired by the beauty and aloha found across the islands, award-winning musician Keilana’s mission is to share her music and story to inspire the next generation of young voices. Keilana makes her studio debut at the Atherton, kicking off HPR’s INDIE808 Performance series.

Aug 26 - The Mauve

Website | Instagram | Spotify | YouTube

Honolulu-based indie pop band, the mauve, debuted in 2018. A conceptual project founded by lead singer and songwriter Analiese Esopenko, The Mauve’s songs touch on tender subjects that dig into your heart, such as heartbreak and first love.

Sep 2 - Evan Khay

Website | Instagram | Spotify | YouTube

Multi-instrumentalist, singer and songwriter Evan Khay has been pursuing his passion for music since the age of six. Passionate about performing, writing, composing, and recording original music, Evan’s unique sound showcases his ambitions as an artist.

Sep 9 - Kennedy Taylor & The Electric Pancakes

Instagram | YouTube

Kennedy Taylor & The Electric Pancakes, are a new alternative pop band based out of Honolulu. Formed in 2019, they bring a fresh new sound that is unique to the current music scene. Influenced by a mix of styles ranging from jazz, R&B, classic rock, pop, and more, they are excited to share their music, style, and Aloha to the world.

All concerts begin at 7 p.m. unless otherwise noted.

Doors open at 6:30 p.m. Standing-room-only capacity is limited to 70 people.

Tickets are $45 and will support the featured local artists and help cover program costs for the station. For a discounted ticket to the INDIE808 Concert Series, follow the artists on social media and look out for an exclusive promo code to use when you purchase your tickets.

