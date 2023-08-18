City warns of increased traffic as school year begins

As the summer comes to a close, thousands of college and private school students will be hitting the road. Roger Morton, director of the city's Transportation Services, expects a spike in ridership on Skyline and TheBus.

"If you're on the west side and you work downtown, or anywhere, or if you're going to UH, or even if you're going into Waikīkī to work, try it out," he said. "You'll be impressed with the ride, that's for sure."

About a month after school starts, Morton and his team will take another look at public transportation ridership and see if they need to make any adjustments.

Morton suggested Oʻahu motorists consider leaving earlier on Monday morning to beat traffic.

This interview aired on The Conversation on August 18, 2023. The Conversation airs weekdays at 11 a.m. on HPR-1.