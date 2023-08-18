© 2023 Hawaiʻi Public Radio
The Conversation

City warns of increased traffic as school year begins

Hawaii Public Radio | By Catherine Cruz
Published August 18, 2023 at 2:52 PM HST
Deputy Transportation Services Director Jon Nouchi said the rail will work in tandem with TheBus schedule.

As the summer comes to a close, thousands of college and private school students will be hitting the road. Roger Morton, director of the city's Transportation Services, expects a spike in ridership on Skyline and TheBus.

"If you're on the west side and you work downtown, or anywhere, or if you're going to UH, or even if you're going into Waikīkī to work, try it out," he said. "You'll be impressed with the ride, that's for sure."

About a month after school starts, Morton and his team will take another look at public transportation ridership and see if they need to make any adjustments.

Morton suggested Oʻahu motorists consider leaving earlier on Monday morning to beat traffic.

This interview aired on The Conversation on August 18, 2023. The Conversation airs weekdays at 11 a.m. on HPR-1.

Catherine Cruz
Catherine Cruz is the host of The Conversation. Originally from Guam, she spent more than 30 years at KITV, covering beats from government to education. Contact her at ccruz@hawaiipublicradio.org.
See stories by Catherine Cruz
