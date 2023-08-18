© 2023 Hawaiʻi Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
The Conversation

Local musician Keilana tells the story behind her songs ahead of Atherton concert

Hawaii Public Radio | By Russell Subiono
Published August 18, 2023 at 3:10 PM HST
Keilana hopes to reach locals and visitors alike with her music.
Keilana
Keilana hopes to reach locals and visitors alike with her music.

HPR's Indie808 concert series starts this weekend. Over the next four Saturdays, the series will feature local up-and-coming musicians that represent a wide spectrum of sounds and genres.

Kicking off the event will be the Nā Hōkū Hanohano award-winning Keilana, who blends R&B with jazz and gives it an island feel to create a sound uniquely her own.

"Something that I struggled with as an artist was being vulnerable and being transparent," she said.

Donations continue to pour in from outer islands and the continental U.S.
Local News
Here's how some businesses have already contributed to West Maui relief
A. Kam Napier

"But I realize in order to be as best of an artist as you can, you really have to take a good look at yourself, and you have to be comfortable with showing parts of you that really make you, you."

Keilana will be performing at HPR's Atherton Performing Arts Studio on Saturday, Aug. 19. Find tickets here.

This interview aired on The Conversation on August 18, 2023. The Conversation airs weekdays at 11 a.m. on HPR-1.

Tags
The Conversation musicentertainment
Russell Subiono
Russell Subiono is the executive producer of The Conversation and host of HPR's This Is Our Hawaiʻi podcast. Born in Honolulu and raised on Hawaiʻi Island, he’s spent the last decade working in local film, television and radio. Contact him at talkback@hawaiipublicradio.org.
See stories by Russell Subiono
Related Stories