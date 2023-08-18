Local musician Keilana tells the story behind her songs ahead of Atherton concert

HPR's Indie808 concert series starts this weekend. Over the next four Saturdays, the series will feature local up-and-coming musicians that represent a wide spectrum of sounds and genres.

Kicking off the event will be the Nā Hōkū Hanohano award-winning Keilana, who blends R&B with jazz and gives it an island feel to create a sound uniquely her own.

"Something that I struggled with as an artist was being vulnerable and being transparent," she said.

"But I realize in order to be as best of an artist as you can, you really have to take a good look at yourself, and you have to be comfortable with showing parts of you that really make you, you."

Keilana will be performing at HPR's Atherton Performing Arts Studio on Saturday, Aug. 19. Find tickets here.

This interview aired on The Conversation on August 18, 2023. The Conversation airs weekdays at 11 a.m. on HPR-1.