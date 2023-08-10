© 2023 Hawaiʻi Public Radio
The Conversation

The Conversation: State senator shares firsthand wildfire account; Climate change and fire risks

By Catherine Cruz,
Savannah Harriman-Pote
Published August 10, 2023 at 4:29 PM HST
  • Officials provide updates on the Hawaiʻi Island and Maui wildfires. Follow HPR's live coverage here
  • State Sen. Angus McKelvey, whose district took the brunt of the destruction, fled the fire with only the clothes on his back | Full Story
  • HPR's Kuʻuwehi Hiraishi reports on the loss of cultural landmarks in Lahaina and the impact on the Native Hawaiian community | Full Story
  • Honolulu Civil Beat Politics and Opinion Editor Chad Blair talks about team reporting as Lahaina emerges from devastating fire in today's Reality Check Full Story
  • Wildfire specialist Clay Trauernict explains his understanding of the possible relationship between hurricanes and forest fires | Full Story
  • Maui Kuʻia Estate Chocolate Vice President Dan O'Doherty explains how he's getting the fledgling Hawaiʻi craft chocolate industry up and running | Full Story
Catherine Cruz
Catherine Cruz is the host of The Conversation. Originally from Guam, she spent more than 30 years at KITV, covering beats from government to education. Contact her at ccruz@hawaiipublicradio.org.
Savannah Harriman-Pote
Savannah Harriman-Pote is the energy and climate change reporter. She is also the lead producer of HPR's This Is Our Hawaiʻi podcast.
