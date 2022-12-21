The Conversation: Storm aftermath on Hawaiʻi Island, Maui; Local sake brewery reflects on surviving the pandemic
- Hawaiʻi County Civil Defense Administrator Talmadge Magno discusses the aftermath of the recent storm that caused damage on the Big Island | Report damage here
- Honolulu Civil Beat reporter Christina Jedra takes a closer look at HPD overtime in today's Reality Check | Full Story
- University of Hawaiʻi Esports Director Sky Kauweloa shares what being named the nation's top collegiate esports program means to the school | Full Story
- Waimānalo Limu Hui's Kimeona Kane talks about efforts to restore a turtle pond and revive limu growth in the area
- UH Hilo professor Patrick Hart discusses the ʻakekeke, or the ruddy turnstone, in today's Manu Minute | Full Story
- Tama Hirose of Islander Sake Brewery, which opened just two days before the pandemic shutdown, reflects on his first two years in business