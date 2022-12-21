Donate
The Conversation

Local officials want you to report damage from the recent storm

Hawaii Public Radio | By Catherine Cruz
Published December 21, 2022 at 3:59 PM HST
County of Maui storm Dec 2022.jpg
County of Maui
/
The Hawaiʻi Emergency Management Agency is asking anyone who suffered damage from the recent storm to report it to their respective counties. Officials need to determine if the estimates reach a threshold to be able to tap into federal aid.

Hawaiʻi Island and Maui took the brunt of the winds and rain. Parts of the Valley Isle are still under a water conservation advisory through Thursday. Crews are working to clear debris strewn around by strong gusts and flooded conditions.

On the Big Island, some areas saw hail. Other parts saw up to 8 inches of rain. The Conversation talked to Hawaiʻi County Civil Defense Administrator Talmadge Magno, who said the county is dispatching three teams to assess the damage across the island. Efforts are still underway to clear roads of fallen trees and debris but at this point all highways are open.

Report Hawaiʻi County damage | Report Maui County damage

This interview aired on The Conversation on Dec. 20, 2022. The Conversation airs weekdays at 11 a.m. on HPR-1.

Tags
The Conversation weatherHawaiʻi IslandHawaii CountyMaui County
Catherine Cruz
Catherine Cruz is the host of The Conversation. Originally from Guam, she spent more than 30 years at KITV, covering beats from government to education. Contact her at ccruz@hawaiipublicradio.org.
See stories by Catherine Cruz
