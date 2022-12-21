Local officials want you to report damage from the recent storm

The Hawaiʻi Emergency Management Agency is asking anyone who suffered damage from the recent storm to report it to their respective counties. Officials need to determine if the estimates reach a threshold to be able to tap into federal aid.

Hawaiʻi Island and Maui took the brunt of the winds and rain. Parts of the Valley Isle are still under a water conservation advisory through Thursday. Crews are working to clear debris strewn around by strong gusts and flooded conditions.

On the Big Island, some areas saw hail. Other parts saw up to 8 inches of rain. The Conversation talked to Hawaiʻi County Civil Defense Administrator Talmadge Magno, who said the county is dispatching three teams to assess the damage across the island. Efforts are still underway to clear roads of fallen trees and debris but at this point all highways are open.

Report Hawaiʻi County damage | Report Maui County damage

