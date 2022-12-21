Donate
The Conversation

Island Sake Brewery moves production to new site on Big Island

Hawaii Public Radio | By Catherine Cruz
Published December 21, 2022 at 4:56 PM HST
islander sake brewery.jpg
Islander Sake Brewery
/

Islander Sake Brewery has lots to be thankful for this holiday season. It opened two days before the pandemic shutdown. The last two years have been quite the challenge. It originally planned to open on the Big Island, but when it couldn't find a suitable location, it opened in Kakaʻako on Oʻahu instead.

This year the company moved production to Puakō on the Big Island and set up shop at the Mauna Kea Beach Hotel. It has produced three batches of its sake. Vice President Tama Hirose said he is quite happy with the results.

More mineral-rich water, he said, has produced a more aromatic beverage. He's optimistic about the company’s future and grateful for community support through its rough start.

This interview aired on The Conversation on Dec. 21, 2022. The Conversation airs weekdays at 11 a.m. on HPR-1.

Catherine Cruz
Catherine Cruz is the host of The Conversation. Originally from Guam, she spent more than 30 years at KITV, covering beats from government to education. Contact her at ccruz@hawaiipublicradio.org.
