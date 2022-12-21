Island Sake Brewery moves production to new site on Big Island

Islander Sake Brewery has lots to be thankful for this holiday season. It opened two days before the pandemic shutdown. The last two years have been quite the challenge. It originally planned to open on the Big Island, but when it couldn't find a suitable location, it opened in Kakaʻako on Oʻahu instead.

This year the company moved production to Puakō on the Big Island and set up shop at the Mauna Kea Beach Hotel. It has produced three batches of its sake. Vice President Tama Hirose said he is quite happy with the results.

More mineral-rich water, he said, has produced a more aromatic beverage. He's optimistic about the company’s future and grateful for community support through its rough start.

